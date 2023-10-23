> News > Formula 1

Results: United States Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 23rd October, 2023 - 7:40am

Full results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 56
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2.225
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 10.73
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15.134
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 18.46
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24.662
7 63 George Russell Mercedes 24.999
8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 47.996
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 48.696
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 76.583
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 79.26
12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 85.827
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 87.314
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 95.242
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1L
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 7L
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 46L
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 50L

