Results: United States Grand Prix
Monday 23rd October, 2023 - 7:40am
Full results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|56
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2.225
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|10.73
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|15.134
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|18.46
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|24.662
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24.999
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|47.996
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|48.696
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|76.583
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|79.26
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|85.827
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|87.314
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|95.242
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1L
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|7L
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|46L
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|50L
