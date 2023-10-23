Pye committed to second Triple Eight chance

Triple Eight reject-turned-enduro hope Scott Pye is committed to his second chance with the team, vowing to prove his long-forgotten potential.

Pye has secured a two-year co-drive deal with Red Bull Ampol Racing, more than a decade after losing T8 founder Roland Dane’s backing.

The Adelaide native doesn’t regard the move as simply a way back to a better full-time Supercars drive in 2025, which Speedcafe understands his T8 contract allows.

“Going back full-time is something that I would consider if it were the right opportunity,” he told the Speedcafe Newscast.

“But I look at this opportunity now, I get to do two races with the best team.

“I want to get that love of racing back again. I want be in a team where I can get the best out of myself and also to race with the feeling like we’re really in strong contention.

Pye was Dane’s protege in the early 2010s, backing him in junior open-wheel racing n Europe and then on his return to Australia in Super2.

He was among the celebrated Class of 2012 in the Supercars development series, finishing a close second to Scott McLaughlin and ahead of Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat.

Pye’s relationship with Dane was strained, however, and he ultimately went his own way, via LD Motorsport, Walkinshaw Racing/WAU and Team 18.

One Supercars win with WAU is his highlight.

Returned to the Triple Eight fold, he isn’t concerned about a possible – if very unlikely – return by Shane van Gisbergen for next year’s Supercars enduros.

“I would be still with one of the two [main] drivers,” he declared. “I know what I’m doing next year and that’s driving with one of the two drivers in the enduros.”

