Official starting grid after penalties: United States Grand Prix
By Ian Parkes
Monday 23rd October, 2023 - 4:11am
Check out the official starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas following penalties for both Aston Martin and Haas cars
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Lando Norris
McLaren
|3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|5. George Russell
Mercedes
|6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15. Alex Albon
Williams
|16. Logan Sargeant
Williams
Drivers required to start from the pitlane
Kevin Magnussen Haas
Nico Hulkenberg Haas
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
Lance Stroll Aston Martin
