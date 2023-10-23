> News > Formula 1

Official starting grid after penalties: United States Grand Prix

Ian Parkes

Monday 23rd October, 2023 - 4:11am

Check out the official starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas following penalties for both Aston Martin and Haas cars

1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Lando Norris
McLaren
3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
5. George Russell
Mercedes
6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
14. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
15. Alex Albon
Williams
16. Logan Sargeant
Williams

Drivers required to start from the pitlane

Kevin Magnussen Haas

Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

Lance Stroll Aston Martin

