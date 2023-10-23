Official starting grid after penalties: United States Grand Prix

Check out the official starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas following penalties for both Aston Martin and Haas cars

1. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 2. Lando Norris

McLaren 3. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes 4. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari 5. George Russell

Mercedes 6. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 7. Pierre Gasly

Alpine 8. Esteban Ocon

Alpine 9. Sergio Perez

Red Bull 10. Oscar Piastri

McLaren 11. Yuki Tsunoda

Scuderia AlphaTauri 12. Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo Sauber 13. Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Sauber 14. Daniel Ricciardo

Scuderia AlphaTauri 15. Alex Albon

Williams 16. Logan Sargeant

Williams

Drivers required to start from the pitlane

Kevin Magnussen Haas

Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

Lance Stroll Aston Martin