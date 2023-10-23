> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Behind the scenes at WAU’s new HQ

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 23rd October, 2023 - 6:14pm

< Back

Check out a behind the scenes look at the new Walkinshaw Andretti United supercar facility in Clayton, Victoria, coinciding with the launch of the Walkinshaw Andretti United Foundation Academy.

WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
Walkinshaw-Andretti-United-New-Clayton-Supercar-Workshop-23
Walkinshaw-Andretti-United-New-Clayton-Supercar-Workshop-19
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023
WAU Academy Foundation Workshop Showcase 13th Sept 2023

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]