Flack for Carrera Cup at Surfers with Sonic

Michelin Porsche Sprint Challenge driver Marcos Flack will make his debut in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship at the Gold Coast this weekend.

Competing in the Pro class and for outright with Team Sonic, the 17-year-old currently sits sixth in the second tier Porsche series with one round to go, after one pole position and five third places in the last six races.

He will drive a fourth Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Type 992 for Team Sonic at the Gold Coast’s penultimate Carrera Cup round where he will join regular team drivers Simon Fallon, Angelo Mouzouris and Pro-Am’s Rodney Jane. Flack will race the Porsche that Mouzouris drove in his debut season last year.

“It will be a good experience. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Flack.

“It’s all in preparation for next year. My aim is to do Carrera Cup in 2024. There are a few details to lock away, but this will give me a good head start for next year.

“The circuit will be difficult. It’s my first time at a street track, so my main aim will be to learn the track, enjoy the experience and keep the car straight.

“I have done a test in the Carrera Cup car, and they aren’t a lot different to my regular Sprint Challenge car. Fundamentally, they are the same. The brakes are better on the Carerra Cup car, but I think I will be able to adjust to it pretty quickly.

“For me, there’s been a lot of positives to take out of Sprint Challenge this year. We’ve shown good pace, we’ve had some incidents, but the last two rounds we’ve shown that we have podium pace when everything goes in our favour,” he concluded.

Carrera Cup will be part of the Gold Coast street race weekend that includes the Repco Supercars Championship, and the final rounds of National Sports Sedans Series and the V8 SuperUtes, with all the track action available on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.