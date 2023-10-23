‘Bumpy’ COTA to undergo second major resurfacing in two years

The Circuit of The Americas is to undergo its second major resurfacing early next year as it again tries to eradicate the bumps that have made it “better suited to a rally car”, according to three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Following his third consecutive victory at the Texas track, Verstappen complained that it was ‘not up to F1 level’ in terms of the surface, with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in agreement.

The bumps have long been a problem at COTA since the track opened 11 years ago given it was built on marshland 14 miles south-east of Austin, leading to undulations in the surface over time.

Following complaints by both drivers and riders after the 2021 grand prix and MotoGP event, the circuit was partially resurfaced from Turns 2-10, and Turns 12-16.

Yet less than two years on, the F1 drivers again suffered due to the unevenness around COTA. Red Bull driver Verstappen said: “The bumps and jumps that we have in some places, it’s way too much.

“I love this track, honestly, the layout is amazing, but we definitely need new Tarmac.”

Hamilton, who was disqualified after the race due to low skid wear with the rear plank on his Mercedes – partly as a consequence of the track – said he was open to dialogue with COTA bosses.

“As drivers in the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers’ Association), we’re open to discussing with them and helping them maybe not doing the whole thing so it costs a fortune,” said Hamilton.

“Like, from the last corner to the start line, for example, that’s smooth, then the rest is bumpy. Pit lane is smooth, but there are other areas that for sure we could patch up and improve.”

Asked to respond by Speedcafe to the claims, COTA boss Bobby Epstein said his organisation would “fix it”.

He added: “We are scheduled to do from Turn 12 to Turn 2 in January. I hope that’s the area of concern.”

As mentioned by Hamilton, however, the last corner to the start line is not a section he considers to be a problem.