Approval of Ford Supercars parity changes imminent

Formal approval of the proposed aero changes to the Ford Mustang looks to be imminent.

Ford and homologation squad Dick Johnson Racing have lodged a proposal to make aero and engine changes to the Mustang ahead of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 this weekend.

The approval of the aero changes, which include a revised front bar and a new rear wing element, is thought to be formality given the parity threshold was triggered after the Bathurst 1000.

Speedcafe understands that teams have begun preparing to fit the new parts, although final confirmation of approval may not arrive until after Wednesday’s Supercars Commission meeting.

Speaking ahead of the Gold Coast event, Tickford Racing driver James Courtney indicated that his team had already started fitting the new aero bits on the way from Melbourne to Queensland.

He also said that, based on Anton De Pasquale’s win in Townsville earlier this year, the Ford teams should be confident heading back to a street circuit.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to get a parity adjustment this weekend,” he said.

“I know the boys have already put some stuff on the car and in the truck on the way up, so that should balance it out a little bit.

“[The] Fords weren’t too bad at Townsville and Anton got a podium there. We’ve been getting better and better as the year goes on with mechanical grip – the car’s really quite good – so, I think with those parity adjustments, [and the] mechanical grip in the Mustang, we should be in with a shot [on the Gold Coast].”