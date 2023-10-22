> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: United States Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 6:20am

< Back

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Sprint from Circuit of The Americas.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
4. Lando Norris
McLaren
5. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
6. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
7. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
8. George Russell
Mercedes
9. Alex Albon
Williams
10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
11. Daniel Ricciardo
Alfa Romeo Sauber
12. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
13. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
16. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
19. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]