Starting Grid: United States Sprint
Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 6:20am
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Sprint from Circuit of The Americas.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|4. Lando Norris
McLaren
|5. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|6. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|7. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|8. George Russell
Mercedes
|9. Alex Albon
Williams
|10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|11. Daniel Ricciardo
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|12. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|13. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
