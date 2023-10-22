Starting Grid: United States Grand Prix
Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 1:00pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Lando Norris
McLaren
|3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|5. George Russell
Mercedes
|6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|15. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|17. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|18. Alex Albon
Williams
|19. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
