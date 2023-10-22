> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: United States Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 1:00pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Lando Norris
McLaren
3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
5. George Russell
Mercedes
6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
10. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
13. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
14. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
15. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
16. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
17. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
18. Alex Albon
Williams
19. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

