Results: United States Grand Prix Sprint
Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 9:36am
Full results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|19
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|9.465
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|17.987
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|18.863
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22.928
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|28.307
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|32.403
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|34.25
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|34.567
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|40.722
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|43.182
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|43.786
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|46.897
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|48.547
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|55.289
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|62.729
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|66.191
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|68.422
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|68.959
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]