Results: United States Grand Prix Sprint

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 9:36am

Full results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 19
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9.465
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 17.987
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 18.863
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22.928
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 28.307
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 32.403
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 34.25
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 34.567
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 40.722
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 43.182
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 43.786
13 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 46.897
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 48.547
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 55.289
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 62.729
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 66.191
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 68.422
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 68.959
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

