Results: United States Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout
Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 5:15am
Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|S1
|S2
|S3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35.997
|1:35.181
|1:34.538
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:35.999
|1:35.386
|1:34.593
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:36.393
|1:35.887
|1:34.607
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:36.499
|1:35.594
|1:34.639
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:36.703
|1:35.753
|1:34.894
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:36.268
|1:35.542
|1:34.939
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:36.347
|1:35.718
|1:35.041
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:36.281
|1:35.847
|1:35.199
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:36.230
|1:35.947
|1:35.366
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:36.595
|1:35.785
|1:35.897
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:36.737
|1:35.978
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:36.365
|1:36.087
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:36.372
|1:36.137
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:36.575
|1:36.181
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:36.554
|1:36.182
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:36.749
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:36.922
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:36.922
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:36.945
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:37.186
