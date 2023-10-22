> News > Formula 1

Results: United States Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 5:15am

Full results from the Sprint Shootout at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team S1 S2 S3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.997 1:35.181 1:34.538
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.999 1:35.386 1:34.593
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.393 1:35.887 1:34.607
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:36.499 1:35.594 1:34.639
5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.703 1:35.753 1:34.894
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:36.268 1:35.542 1:34.939
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:36.347 1:35.718 1:35.041
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:36.281 1:35.847 1:35.199
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:36.230 1:35.947 1:35.366
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:36.595 1:35.785 1:35.897
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:36.737 1:35.978
12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.365 1:36.087
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:36.372 1:36.137
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.575 1:36.181
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:36.554 1:36.182
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.749
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:36.922
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:36.922
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:36.945
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:37.186

