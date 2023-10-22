Records tumble at NDRC Spring Nationals

The quickest 1000ft pass in Australian History highlighted the early rounds of racing at the Dragway at The Bend.

Wayne Newby, driving for Rapisarda Autosport International, set a time of 3.761 at over 519km/h in his round two victory over Kyle Putland.

He will face his RAI team-mate in the final round in a perfect start to the new championship for the team.

There is a fairytale unfolding in Top Doorslammer with rookie driver Ronnie Palumbo, in his first event with Fabietti Racing after the passing of Sam Fenech in January, recording two wins from the first two rounds and will be in the final against Lisa Gregorini.

Gregorini is returning after an accident in Darwin at the last round of the 2022-23 championship, with the car requiring a complete rebuild before being unveiled last month.

Jaws were dropped in Pro Stock bike when Glenn Wooster laid a 6.71 down, however this run was later discredited as a timing system malfunction.

Luke Crowley has been the quickest bike so far today with his 7.01 pacing the field.

Top Fuel Bike has seen a flurry of six-second runs, with the highlights undoubtedly being Benny Stevens and Mark Drew trading the quickest elapsed time of the weekend.

Stevens went 6.48s in round one, followed by a 6.44 in round two, the same round that Drew (riding for Australian champion Chris Matheson) dropped a 6.39.

The third and final round of the NDRC will take place later tonight, with history on offer for the winners of the first major event to be held at the Dragway at The Bend.

After a Saturday sellout, the total weekend attendance of 35,694 has marked an incredibly successful grand opening for Australia’s newest drag racing facility.