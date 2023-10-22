PHOTOS: Riders thank fans after MotoGP Sprint cancelled

Jack Miller led a number of MotoGP riders in thanking the hardy fans at Phillip Island after today’s Sprint race was cancelled due to extreme weather.

The Australian was first to walk across Gardner Straight and acknowledge those who had turned out in the hope of seeing a race, before being joined by Italians Luca Marini, Francesco Bagnaia, and Enea Bastianini.

Miller also questioned the decision to cancel the Sprint before an attempt was even made to get it underway.

Images: Ross Gibb Photography, Russell Colvin