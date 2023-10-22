> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Riders thank fans after MotoGP Sprint cancelled

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 22nd October, 2023 - 1:12pm

Jack Miller led a number of MotoGP riders in thanking the hardy fans at Phillip Island after today’s Sprint race was cancelled due to extreme weather.

The Australian was first to walk across Gardner Straight and acknowledge those who had turned out in the hope of seeing a race, before being joined by Italians Luca Marini, Francesco Bagnaia, and Enea Bastianini.

Miller also questioned the decision to cancel the Sprint before an attempt was even made to get it underway.

Images: Ross Gibb Photography, Russell Colvin

20231022123825__25A6288
20231022123845__25A6324
20231022123754__25A6243
RJC_1160 copy
20231022123840__25A6312
20231022123823__25A6282
20231022123815__25A6270
20231022123812__25A6258
RJC_1155 copy
RJC_1165 copy

