Moto3 completes Warm Up at damp Phillip Island

The Moto3 field has completed a 10-minute Warm Up session amid ominous weather forecasts at Phillip Island.

Warm Ups for the lightweight and intermediate classes were added to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix programme on the afternoon prior as part of a suite of changes to the Sunday schedule, which includes brining the MotoGP Sprint forward in a bid to avoid what are expected to be dangerously high winds.

The worst of the morning gusts on the Island had died down by the time the Moto3 field rolled out at 08:20 local time, and the sunshine briefly poked through the grey clouds, although the track was damp from earlier rain.

Championship leader Jaume Masia set the pace on a 1:49.237s, more than 12 seconds slower than the pole time, with David Muñoz classified second for the session.

Muñoz also created the only real incident of the hit-out, when he crashed late in the piece at Southern Loop.

Ayumu Sasaki is set to start from pole position later this morning with home hope Joel Kelso joining him on the middle of the front row, while Masia qualified 13th.

Moto2 Warm Up starts at 08:40, followed by MotoGP Warm Up at 09:00, the with Sprint race due to kick off at 13:00 (all times local/AEDT).