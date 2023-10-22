Miller questions decision to cancel Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint

Jack Miller has questioned the decision to cancel the Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint as he thanked fans for turning out at the track today.

Organisers at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix made the call just before 12:30 local time, around half an hour before the 13-lap encounter was due to start.

Following that announcement, Miller led a handful of riders in walking across Gardner Straight to thank fans who were still lining the fence, and would even give away the boots he had been wearing.

However, the Red Bull KTM rider could not hide his frustration at there not even being an attempt to run the race.

“These guys have come out and sat in this miserable stuff all day and we didn’t even have the balls to go and ride in front of them,” he said on Fox Sports.

“May as well come out and take some photos.”

Asked if he would like to have raced, the Australian replied, “Yeah, of course.

“I mean they sent Moto2 and Moto3 out; why can’t we go out and at least try?

“But, powers above me…”

Not the way anyone wanted to end the weekend 🥺 But @jackmilleraus is out there making sure that the home fans don’t go home without something to remember! 👏#AustralianGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/dCRx7MsnAm — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 22, 2023

He added, “It’s a shame [because] we only get to race in front of these guys once a year; to not even try hurts.”

Italians Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, and Francesco Bagnaia also headed across Phillip Island’s main straight to thank fans.

Miller and Marini remained there for at least 20 minutes, covering the full line of those who had assembled at the fence.

‘Jackass’ had already stated on the afternoon prior that he would be “sad for the Aussie fans” if the Sprint was to be cancelled.

The 2023 MotoGP season continues next weekend at Thailand’s Buriram circuit.

PHOTOS: Riders thank fans after MotoGP Sprint cancelled

Update 13:13 AEDT

Miller still posing for photographs with fans, about 40 minutes after first heading across.