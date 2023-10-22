Kelso secures 2024 Moto3 seat

Joel Kelso’s future on the Moto3 grid had been confirmed with the Australian rider signing with BOÉ Motorsports.

Kelso is due to start today’s Moto3 race at Phillip Island from second on the grid, should weather permit the event to go ahead.

Currently competing in his first full season on the first step of the GP ladder with CFMoto, the Territorian is sitting 22nd in the championship.

He’s had two top 10 results with his qualifying efforts at the Island a standout for the 20-year-old.

“I am very happy to be able to join a great team like BOÉ Motorsports for another year in Moto3,” Kelso said.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity; my goal will be to fight at the front and show everyone what we are capable of.

“I really think we can achieve great results together next year.”

Kelso will be joining the incumbent David Muñoz on the KTM machinery.

Team-owner José Ángel Gutiérrez Boé believes Kelso will be a good fit with Muñoz.

“We think Joel Kelso is a good addition to the team,” said Gutiérrez Boé.

“He is a very strong and ambitious rider, and we believe he can do very well in his third season in Moto3.

“Joel has also raced with David in the past, so I think we can have some good battles for the top positions with both our riders in 2024.”

The Australian replaces Ana Carrasco at the squad, who is currently sidelined after a crash in Indonesia.

He will have countryman Jacob Roulstone in the Moto3 field next year at Red Bull KTM Tech3, while fellow Aussie Senna Agius has landed a seat of his own in Moto2, with the Husqvarna Intact team, after a string of injury replacement efforts.

Four-time MotoGP race winner Jack Miller has hailed the extensive talent ladder system which now exists, saying it is easier than ever before for aspiring riders to make it from Down Under.