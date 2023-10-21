> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Why Supercars teams changed brakes at Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st October, 2023 - 1:46pm

< Back
Brad Jones compares a set of brake pads after the Bathurst 1000. Image: Brad Jones Racing

Brad Jones compares a set of brake pads after the Bathurst 1000. Image: Brad Jones Racing

Brad Jones explains how and why pad tapering meant teams changed brakes in the Bathurst 1000, and the intricacies of the new Gen3 hardware.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]