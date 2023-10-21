The Dragway at the Bend set for launch

The Dragway at The Bend will officially open its doors to competition drag racing today as early practice and qualifying gets underway near Tailem Bend, with over 360 racers set to compete.

Alistair MacDonald, CEO of The Bend, warmly welcomed racers and fans this morning as the filled the pit area to the brim with racers from far and wide eager to get a look at the newest racing venue in the country.

“I think that this is the biggest event in SA drag racing history, so from a competitor point of view you can’t ask much more than that, and to have so many people already booked their tickets for tomorrow and Sunday; it’s just phenomenal,” he said

“I think this will be the biggest crowd in South Australian Drag Racing history, I think we are expecting upwards of 15,000 people each day and it’s a credit to the Shahin Family, the Bend Team, the NDRC and the SA Government for their support.

“For South Australia to have a world-class venue like this in any sport is incredible, so for motorsport fans it (the Dragway is a welcome addition to the already world-class motorsport and events precinct here at the Bend.

“This is something that South Australia can be really proud of – a world-class venue in our own backyard.”

Two-time Australian Champion Top Fuel Racer Phil Lamattina was beaming about the venue.

“They’ve done a fantastic job with this place; it looks amazing and it’s great to be here,” he said.

“It’s a bit hard to describe what the fans should expect when they see a top fuel car leaving the stat line, but the sensation is going to be unreal – they are the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world and you need to see to believe.”

Lamattina continued, “We are practically locals here, we are only three or four hours down the road.

“It’s going to be a great venue to compete at, and hopefully we get the huge crowds which really get us amped up as we come through the staging lanes.

“I think you are going to see something pretty special this weekend.”

The NDRC is on track with Practice and Qualifying today, with racing continuing into Saturday and Sunday.