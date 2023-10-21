Sweeping Haas package headlines United States F1 upgrades

A highly anticipated upgrade package for Haas has broken cover as F1 hits the United States with an all-new Red Bull-inspired concept on display.

It’s a sweeping package designed to inform the direction the team heads with its 2024 car after hitting a dead end on the solution it started the year with.

There are changes to both ends of the car, starting with the front brake ducts, leading into the floor edge and body, sidepod inlets, and engine cover.

It is not alone in bringing big changes, with Scuderia AlphaTauri also sporting six specified changes.

Those changes focus on the floor on a weekend the experience Daniel Ricciardo returns to F1 from injury.

Elsewhere, Mercedes has a small update as does Alfa Romeo Sauber, while Aston Martin has made refinements to its diffuser, floor, beam wing, and engine cover.

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Flow

Conditioning Raised floor leading edge and subsequent tunnel roof reprofiling. Raising the floor leading edge alters the loading distribution on the outer fence, improving flow quality to the rear of the car and hence rear downforce. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Extending the forward floor edge flap rearwards Increasing the extent of the high cambered forward section of the floor edge wing increases the local load here, increasing forward floor load.

Alfa Romeo Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Edge Performance -Flow Conditioning Redesigned edges of the rear part of the floor This floor update is working together with, and a continuation of, the package of upgrades first introduced at the Singapore Grand Prix, and it is aimed at increasing downforce and the aerodynamic efficiency of the car.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Revised floor edge geometry with a longitudinal slot and outboard wing alongside, previously the wing was under the floor. Part of a package of development to increase the loading on the floor by modifying the underside local flow conditions. Diffuser Performance -Local Load Diffuser with revised side view expansion. Part of a package of development to increase the loading on the floor by modifying the underside local flow conditions. Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Local Load Bodywork is revised with a larger undercut alongside the revised floor edge. Part of a package of development to increase the loading on the floor by modifying the underside local flow conditions. Beam Wing Performance -Local Load There is a new beam wing with revised profiles and incidence alongside the new diffuser. Part of a package of development to increase the loading on the floor by modifying the underside local flow conditions.

Haas

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Corner Performance -Local Load The front brake duct inboard exit has been updated with small geometrical changes. The wake management has improved with better flow characteristic coming from the front brake duct inboard exit, gaining aero load with good efficiency. Floor Body Performance -Local Load The floor body has been modified in the latter part of the diffuser. The expansion and contraction of the floor body are now optimized to guarantee less aero sensitivity with car state changes. The new design has also

improved the sensitivity in case of strong side wind. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load A new floor edge and new floor edge wing has been introduced to the floor design. The floor edge element with a new shape can guarantee a more efficient path of the flow driven by the under floor, and increase the aerodynamic efficiency. Sidepod Inlet Performance -Local Load The sidepod inlet has been modified to work with the new floor edge design. The new shape of the sidepod inlet wants to improve the flow around the sidepod maintaining the same cooling feeding as the previous configuration. Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Local Load Together with the cooling inlet, the surfaces of the engine cover, the sidepod and the coke panel has been revised. The new sidepod shape will allow a better interaction of the airflow on the side of the car and in the area between the rear wheels. Engine cover with increased cooling exit. Cooling

Louvres Circuit specific -Cooling Range New louvre panels have been designed for the new

bodywork. Two new louvres panels and few different blanking will allow to set the different cooling levels required race by race. The louvres have smaller dimension compared to the previous solution, as the central engine cover cooling exit has been increased in the new bodywork.

Scuderia AlphaTauri