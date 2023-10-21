Supercars great Lowndes named ‘Fanbassador’ for Adelaide 500

Organisers of the Vailo Adelaide 500 have announced Supercars legend Craig Lowndes as the event’s official ‘Fanbassador’.

Lowndes won the inaugural Adelaide 500 and will this year feature in the transporter parade, signing sessions, and on stage in front of fans as part of his new role.

“I’ve raced the Adelaide 500 every year from 1999 – 2018, so I am excited to share my fondest memories from over the years and to ignite some nostalgia amongst the fans,” said Lowndes.

“We’re seeing some exceptional talent coming through the Supercars ranks this year, as well as racing in the Gen3 race cars, and I’m looking forward to watching the Championship battle play out on the streets of Adelaide.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

“The event is a drivers’ favourite, not only because of the exceptional racing on track but the whole of event offering – action-packed TrAction and Family Zones, the amazing food and drink options to the exceptional after race concert series – it’s a party on and off the track and I can’t wait to share it with everyone this November.”

Lowndes famously won the first ever Adelaide 500 in 1999 when, then a 24-year-old, he executed a last-to-first drive in the Sunday race of the two-part 500km event.

His appointment as the ‘Fanbassador’ follows Scott McLaughlin’s appearance last year when the three-time Supercars champion headed to Adelaide fresh off a break-out IndyCar Series campaign with Team Penske.

Lowndes’ role complements his commitment to the Supercars broadcast which includes expert commentary and driver insight.

This year’s Adelaide 500 will run from November 23-26 and marks the end of the Supercars season.

Joining the headline act on the streets of the East End will be a bumper support programme that features the Dunlop Super2 Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, and S5000.

In addition, a Driving Solutions track session exists for enthusiasts on the Wednesday prior to the event kicking off on November 23.