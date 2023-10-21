Rins withdraws from Australian MotoGP

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins has withdrawn from the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix due to lingering leg pain.

Rins crashed earlier in the year at Mugello and attempted to return to Grand Prix racing in Japan but was forced to also sit that one out after testing the injured leg in Friday Practice.

The Spaniard was able to ride in the previous round in Indonesia, finishing ninth in the Grand Prix race.

The 2022 Phillip Island winner completed both Practice sessions yesterday, but didn’t put on the leathers for today’s Free Practice 2 session.

After medical consultation, Rins will head to Melbourne later today for a CT scan on his leg.

“So disappointed. In the end the pain hasn’t improved,” said the Spaniard.

So this morning Dr [Angel] Chartre did some exploration, he touched the leg.

“We decided to do a CT Scan in Melbourne today to see if everything is under control and to see from which part, which bone the pain is coming from.

“We don’t know exactly where the pain comes from, So that’s why we’re doing the CT scan to see if it’s coming from the tibia or the fibula.”

Rins was asked if a crash in yesterday morning’s Free Practice 1 at Siberia had contributed to the pain at all, which he denied.

“After the crash I am completely fine,” confirmed Rins, who had been the top Honda rider in Practice.