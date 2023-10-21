Rider killed at Kalgoorlie Desert Race

A rider was killed competing at the Kalgoorlie Desert Race earlier today.

According to local reports a competitor in his fifties crashed while competing at the Kalgoorlie event, around 600 kilometres from Perth, at 9:30am local time.

He was transferred to Kalgoorlie Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As confirmed earlier by Motorsport Australia, the incident has prompted an early end to today’s section of the event.

The Kalgoorlie Desert Race is the final round of the Motorsport Australia-run Australian Off Road Championships, however the Bikes section falls under the sanction of Motorcycling Australia.

More to follow.