Results: United States Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st October, 2023 - 9:02am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.061 1:35.004 1:34.723
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:35.110 1:35.441 1:34.853
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.091 1:35.240 1:34.862
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:35.824 1:35.302 1:34.945
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:36.165 1:35.606 1:35.079
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.346 1:35.008 1:35.081
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:36.158 1:35.496 1:35.089
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:36.131 1:35.413 1:35.154
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:35.989 1:35.679 1:35.173
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.064 1:35.576 1:35.467
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:35.913 1:35.697
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:36.052 1:35.698
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:36.082 1:35.858
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:36.009 1:35.880
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:36.213 1:35.974
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.235
17 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.268
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:36.315
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.589
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:36.827

