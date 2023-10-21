Results: United States Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 21st October, 2023 - 9:02am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:36.061
|1:35.004
|1:34.723
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:35.110
|1:35.441
|1:34.853
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:35.091
|1:35.240
|1:34.862
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:35.824
|1:35.302
|1:34.945
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:36.165
|1:35.606
|1:35.079
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35.346
|1:35.008
|1:35.081
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:36.158
|1:35.496
|1:35.089
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:36.131
|1:35.413
|1:35.154
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:35.989
|1:35.679
|1:35.173
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:36.064
|1:35.576
|1:35.467
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:35.913
|1:35.697
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:36.052
|1:35.698
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:36.082
|1:35.858
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:36.009
|1:35.880
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:36.213
|1:35.974
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:36.235
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:36.268
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:36.315
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:36.589
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:36.827
