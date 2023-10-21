Results: United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Saturday 21st October, 2023 - 5:32am
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:35.912
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23
|1:36.068
|00.156
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|22
|1:36.193
|00.281
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22
|1:36.212
|00.300
|5
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1:36.472
|00.560
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|1:36.474
|00.562
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|1:36.492
|00.580
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:36.533
|00.621
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|20
|1:36.702
|00.790
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|1:36.705
|00.793
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|25
|1:36.987
|01.075
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|21
|1:37.066
|01.154
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:37.104
|01.192
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:37.152
|01.240
|15
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|20
|1:37.256
|01.344
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|1:37.418
|01.506
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:37.517
|01.605
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:37.840
|01.928
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|1:38.420
|02.508
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5
|1:39.940
|04.028
