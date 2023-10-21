> News > Formula 1

Results: United States Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 21st October, 2023 - 5:32am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:35.912
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 1:36.068 00.156
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1:36.193 00.281
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1:36.212 00.300
5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1:36.472 00.560
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 23 1:36.474 00.562
7 23 Alex Albon Williams 19 1:36.492 00.580
8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:36.533 00.621
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 20 1:36.702 00.790
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 20 1:36.705 00.793
11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 25 1:36.987 01.075
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 21 1:37.066 01.154
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:37.104 01.192
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:37.152 01.240
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren 20 1:37.256 01.344
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 1:37.418 01.506
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:37.517 01.605
18 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 1:37.840 01.928
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 21 1:38.420 02.508
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 5 1:39.940 04.028

