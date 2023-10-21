> News > Bikes > MotoGP

MotoGP issues second new Phillip Island schedule

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 21st October, 2023 - 2:10pm

< Back
Another new Phillip Island MotoGP schedule has been issued. Image: Ross Gibb Photography

Another new Phillip Island MotoGP schedule has been issued. Image: Ross Gibb Photography

There have been further changes to the Sunday MotoGP schedule at Phillip Island.

The existing sessions for the final day of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix event have been moved forward by up to an hour, meaning the MotoGP Sprint will be held at 13:00 local time/AEDT.

Warm Up sessions have also been added for Moto2 and Moto3, having otherwise been abolished with this year’s new weekend format.

The latest changes follow the unprecedented decision to swap the Sprint and Grand Prix races due to forecasts of dangerously high winds on Sunday, with the longer of those encounters to now take place this afternoon from 15:10 local time/AEDT.

The Sprint was to have assumed its start time of 14:00 on Sunday, but that is when the wind is set to become particularly strong.

By moving the Sprint forward, organisers have thus maximised the chance of fitting in all of the action at Phillip Island, albeit in a rather unorthodox fashion.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has offered refunds and/or complimentary Saturday entry to Sunday ticketholders, depending on their circumstances, due to the upheaval.

Riders have backed the decision to swap the Grand Prix and Sprint races, reasoning that it is better to make changes in order to hold the headline act, particularly given how far the MotoGP paddock has travelled to get to Phillip Island.

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin has earned pole position for both races after breaking his own outright lap record by half a second this morning in qualifying.

Updated Australian MotoGP schedule

Time Class Distance Session
Saturday
08:40-09:10 Moto3 Practice Nr. 3
09:25-09:55 Moto2 Practice Nr. 3
10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2
10:50-11:05 MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1
11:15-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2
11:40-12:45 MotoGP Best of
12:50-13:05 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 1
13:15-13:30 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 2
13:45-14:00 Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 1
14:10-14:25 Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 2
15:10-16:00 MotoGP 27 Laps Race
17:00-18:15 MotoGP Race Press Conference
Sunday
08:20-08:30 Moto3   Warm Up
08:40-08:50 Moto2   Warm Up
09:00-09:10 MotoGP   Warm Up
10:00-10:35 Moto3 21 laps Race
11:15-11:55 Moto2 23 laps Race
13:00-14:15 MotoGP 13 laps Tissot Sprint

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]