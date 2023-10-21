M-Sport gives Fourmaux WRC Rally1 return

M-Sport Ford Team Principal Richard Millener says he is “genuinely happy” to be able to hand Adrien Fourmaux an outing in a Rally1 car at the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Fourmaux will replace compatriot Pierre-Louis Loubet for Rally Japan, which takes place from November 16-19, and line up alongside Ott Tanak on what is the Estonian’s final outing for M-Sport after announcing earlier this month that he is returning to Hyundai for 2024.

Fourmaux last drove a Puma Rally1 for the British squad in the sport’s top-flight on last October’s Rally Spain, and ended the fixture eighth overall alongside his current co-driver, Alexandre Coria.

He was benched at the end of 2022, however, due to the young Frenchman’s results falling short of what had been expected of him by Millener and the founder of M-Sport, Malcolm Wilson.

For the current campaign, Fourmaux has been dovetailing appearances in WRC2 – the World Rally Championship’s main support series – with outings in the British Rally Championship. In the latter, he has been in scintillating form and has triumphed on the five events he started in a Fiesta Rally2.

“I am genuinely happy to give Adrien and Alex the chance to show what they can do with another opportunity in the Puma,” said Millener, ahead of next week’s penultimate round of the WRC – the Central European Rally – where Loubet will make his last appearance of 2023 with newly recruited navigator, Benjamin Veillas.

“He has done a great job this year and this is a deserved reward.

“But it is key to say that this is not us dropping Pierre-Louis. We are exploring options and thoughts for 2024.

“Both drivers deserve to continue in our plans for the foreseeable future.”

Fourmaux thanked M-Sport for the opportunity, writing on Facebook, “Thanks to patience, rigour and perseverance, all the efforts made with Alex until now are rewarded by the best gift we could have asked for to close the 2023 season.”