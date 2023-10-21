First Andretti F1 car to begin wind tunnel testing

Andretti will have a 2023-spec design in a wind tunnel next week as it prepares for a potential berth on the F1 grid in 2025.

The squad was given the green light by the FIA to enter the sport, with the operation’s application the only one of four submissions to progress to the ‘next phase’.

Speaking in Austin over the United States Grand Prix weekend, team boss Michael Andretti revealed his team is well advanced with its preparations.

“Thank you to the FIA and the president of the FIA for putting the expression of interest out there,” Andretti told Sky Sports.

“It was very vigorous, it was a very tough thing to go through for our team, and I’m proud to say we came out on top in every category.

“We’re very proud of that. I think it definitely shows that we have the right to be here on the grid, and we’re excited about that.”

That process assessed the team’s financial viability, technical capability, and a number of other social and environmental issues.

Though still to be given formal approval from F1 itself, Andretti is pressing on regardless in anticipation that it gets the green light.

“We’re still shooting for ’25,” Andretti said when asked when he was hoping to join the grid.

“Our car is actually going to be in a wind tunnel next week. So we have a car already built up in 23-spec.

“We’re flat-out building a team,” he added.

“At the moment it’s ’25, could be ’26, but we’ll see.”

The 2026 season will bring with it new rules, with changes to both aerodynamic and power units, the latter taking an increased focus on electrification.

An entry in 2025 would therefore see the team incur significant costs in developing a car that has little carry-over to the following season.

Another hurdle to clear is power unit supply, with Alpine’s Bruno Famin revealing the option that existed there has now lapsed.

“Technically, that agreement ran out,” Andretti confirmed.

“But you know, once we’ve got approval, then that’ll be fixed. We’re not worried about that.”

Andretti is in the process of constructing an impressive campus that will house much of its broader racing programme, which includes IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E, and a number of American junior categories, with F1 set to potentially join those ranks.