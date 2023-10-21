Doohan confirmed for Alpine F1 outings

Jack Doohan will make two F1 practice outings with Alpine confirming his appearance at the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Doohan will drive the A523 in the opening 60 minutes of running at both events as the team meets the requirement to field a rookie driver on two occasions.

The Australian is Alpine’s nominated reserve driver with his 2023 F1 weekend appearances identical to those he did last year.

“It is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car on a Grand Prix weekend for the second year in a row,” Doohan said.

“I am very grateful to BWT Alpine F1 Team for the chance to drive the A523 in Free Practice in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“I have been working really hard with the team this year as their Reserve Driver, taking every opportunity to learn as much as possible for them and I feel prepared to step up and take over driving duties for the team.

“My sole focus is doing what is required of me by the team in order to contribute positively to the team’s outcome across the two Grand Prix weekends.”

Bruno Famin, interim team principal, added: “It is great to announce that Jack will be taking over driving duties in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for the two Free Practice 1 sessions.

“Jack has worked hard over the course of the year as BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Reserve Driver and his attitude to learn the ropes in that role has been very pleasing to see.

“His main priority remains finishing his Formula 2 campaign in the best possible way in Abu Dhabi, however, we look forward to supporting him in the two Free Practice sessions and having his contribution to the team’s performance.”

Doohan has faced a difficult Formula 2 campaign, blighted by underlying issues with his car in the opening races.

Performances since that was rectified have improved, resulting in wins in both Hungary and Belgium to leave him fourth in the championship.

Abu Dhabi is likely to be his final appearance in that competition as he eyes a sideways step into the World Endurance Championship next year as he waits for an opportunity on the F1 grid.