Critical incident at Kalgoorlie AORC round

A critical incident at the Kalgoorlie Desert Race has led to today’s section being cancelled.

The Saturday section of the Australian Off Road Championship finale has been cut short by what Speedcafe understands is a critical incident relating to the Bikes class.

In a short statement on social media, Motorsport Australia confirmed it is aware of the incident and working with event organisers and Motorcycling Australia.

“Motorsport Australia has been made aware of an incident in the Motorbikes component of the Kalgoorlie Desert Race on Saturday 21 October,” the statement reads.

“As a result of the incident, today’s section has been cancelled whilst event organisers and Motorcycling Australia address the situation.”