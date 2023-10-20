VIDEO: United States GP Preview

Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have wrapped up the championship but there’s plenty more to play for as F1 enters its final stanza.

McLaren is on a charge as it looks to overhaul Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship, while Ferrari and Mercedes are duking it out over second in that competition.

The future of Logan Sargeant is also still to be settled while Daniel Ricciardo will make his return for Scuderia AlphaTauri this weekend.

Join Speedcafe F1 Editor (Europe) Ian Parkes, who’s on the ground at the Circuit of The Americas, ahead of track action beginning on Friday.

How to watch: F1 United States Grand Prix