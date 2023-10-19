VIDEO: Jack Miller goes flat track with the next generation

KTM’s Jack Miller took in some flat track action with the next generation of motorcycle racers ahead of this weekend’s Australian MotoGP round at Phillip Island.

The four-time premier glass grand prix winner himself cut his teeth in flat track before rising through the ranks to MotoGP.

On his way to Phillip Island, he stopped at Nyora Speedway for a masterclass with eight young KTM-mounted riders: Jed Fyffe, Hugo Holmes, Jye French, Jake Straney, Tyge Morey, Flynn Beard, Slater Beard, and Levi Campbell.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing American Flat Track rider Max Whale was also back on home soil to impart his knowledge, as was KTM-equipped Australian Flat Track Nationals front-runner Billy van Eerde.

With little grip on offer, riding on flat track teaches bike feel due to the focus on traction and corner speed.

“Flat track for us is a really great pathway into Grand Prix racing, as that’s exactly how I started,” said Miller.

“Once upon a time, I was one of these KTM juniors, so it’s special to be here now and helping out with the younger generation.

“We walked around, kicked a bit of dirt with the kids and showed them the key points to look for on a new track and new surface, breaking the track down into sections, focusing on corner entry and exit, then tying everything together with mid-corner speed.

“To have the likes of Billy and Max here was awesome and made for a special coaching program for the kids that we will all very much remember for a long time to come.”

MotoGP Free Practice 1 starts this morning at 10:45 local time/AEDT.