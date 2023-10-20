Updated MotoGP schedule for Phillip Island
Friday 20th October, 2023 - 6:00pm
MotoGP has released the revised schedule for running at Phillip Island after switching the Grand Prix and Sprint races.
Wind and rain predicted to hit the Island on Sunday has forced the organisers’ hands at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix to ensure that the main points-paying race is run.
Saturday’s events remain mostly unchanged except for the 27-lap race starting at 15:10 local time/AEDT.
The Sprint race will then take place at 14:00 on Sunday, weather permitting.
There have been no changes to the lower classes with Moto3 and Moto2’s races still on the schedule for Sunday.
Moto3 will race at 11:00, Moto2 will follow from 12:15.
Updated Australian MotoGP schedule
|Time
|Class
|Distance
|Session
|Saturday
|08:40-09:10
|Moto3
|Practice Nr. 3
|09:25-09:55
|Moto2
|Practice Nr. 3
|10:10-10:40
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|10:50-11:05
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|11:15-11:30
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|11:40-12:45
|MotoGP
|Best of
|12:50-13:05
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|13:15-13:30
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|13:45-14:00
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|14:10-14:25
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|15:10-16:00
|MotoGP
|27 Laps
|Race
|17:00-18:15
|MotoGP
|Race Press Conference
|Sunday
|09:40-09:50
|MotoGP
|Warm Up
|10:00-10:35
|MotoGP
|Rider Fan Parade
|11:00-11:35
|Moto3
|21 Laps
|Race
|12:15-12:55
|Moto2
|23 Laps
|Race
|14:00-15:15
|MotoGP
|13 Laps
|Tissot Sprint
