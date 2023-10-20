> News > Bikes > MotoGP

Updated MotoGP schedule for Phillip Island

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 20th October, 2023 - 6:00pm

Two MotoGP bikes descend into MG corner at Phillip Island at the 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

An updated Phillip Island MotoGP schedule has been released. Image: Ross Gibb Photography

MotoGP has released the revised schedule for running at Phillip Island after switching the Grand Prix and Sprint races.

Wind and rain predicted to hit the Island on Sunday has forced the organisers’ hands at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix to ensure that the main points-paying race is run.

Saturday’s events remain mostly unchanged except for the 27-lap race starting at 15:10 local time/AEDT.

The Sprint race will then take place at 14:00 on Sunday, weather permitting.

There have been no changes to the lower classes with Moto3 and Moto2’s races still on the schedule for Sunday.

Moto3 will race at 11:00, Moto2 will follow from 12:15.

Updated Australian MotoGP schedule

Time Class Distance Session
Saturday
08:40-09:10 Moto3   Practice Nr. 3
09:25-09:55 Moto2   Practice Nr. 3
10:10-10:40 MotoGP   Free Practice Nr. 2
10:50-11:05 MotoGP   Qualifying Nr. 1
11:15-11:30 MotoGP   Qualifying Nr. 2
11:40-12:45 MotoGP   Best of
12:50-13:05 Moto3   Qualifying Nr. 1
13:15-13:30 Moto3   Qualifying Nr. 2
13:45-14:00 Moto2   Qualifying Nr. 1
14:10-14:25 Moto2   Qualifying Nr. 2
15:10-16:00 MotoGP 27 Laps Race
17:00-18:15 MotoGP   Race Press Conference
Sunday
09:40-09:50 MotoGP   Warm Up
10:00-10:35 MotoGP   Rider Fan Parade
11:00-11:35 Moto3 21 Laps Race
12:15-12:55 Moto2 23 Laps Race
14:00-15:15 MotoGP 13 Laps Tissot Sprint

