SVG Falcon joins Bathurst International V8TC field

A famous ex-Shane van Gisbergen Ford Falcon will join the V8 Touring Car Series field at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International next month.

Brad Neill has entered the Stone Brothers Racing-built FG Falcon, raced by van Gisbergen in 2012, for the final V8TC round of the year at Mount Panorama.

The Falcon will be raced by Super3 regular Cameron McLeod, who has starred in the third-tier this season driving a Neil-owned Nissan Altima.

For McLeod, who won the Super3 round at Bathurst earlier this month, it was a no-brainer to grab the opportunity for more laps.

“Brad Neill, my car owner from Super3, asked me if I wanted to race at Bathurst again in his FG Falcon,” explained McLeod. “I couldn’t say no, more laps at Bathurst is always a positive.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the V8 Touring Cars. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“It is an FG Falcon that Shane van Gisbergen drove, it was his car and Brad also drove it in the Kumho Series when he raced as well.

“You always want to win at Bathurst. I will always go there with that mentality and see how it goes and what we can come away with.”

Jude Bargwanna will head to Bathurst looking to wrap up the V8TC title, holding a 50-point lead over Jim Pollicina.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will take place on November 11-12.