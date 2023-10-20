Refunds, free entry on offer after MotoGP schedule change

Refunds and/or complimentary Saturday entry are on offer to Sunday ticketholders for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix due to the schedule change at Phillip Island.

With dangerously high winds forecast for Sunday, MotoGP Race direction made the decision to swap the Grand Prix and Sprint races, with the former to now be held on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday ticketholders, who were expecting to see the feature race, have been granted general admission access for Saturday while maintaining their Sunday tickets.

If unable to attend on Saturday, they will be refunded their ticket but still allowed to attend on Sunday.

In detail, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation advised the following:

Information for Sunday-only Grandstand ticket holders

Fans who have purchased Sunday-only Grandstand tickets will be granted General Admission access to the circuit on Saturday, and will maintain their Sunday entitlements.

Those who attend on Saturday will be eligible for a partial refund, being the difference between the Saturday General Admission price and the price of their Sunday Grandstand ticket.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend on Saturday will be eligible for a full refund of their Sunday ticket, and may still attend on Sunday.

Information for Sunday-only General Admission ticket holders

Fans who have purchased Sunday-only General Admission tickets will be granted General Admission access to the circuit on Saturday, and will maintain their Sunday entitlements.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend on Saturday will be eligible for a full refund of their Sunday ticket, and may still attend on Sunday.

AGPC respects the decision of Race Direction and we thank all our fans for their patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you at the Island.

The above offers were made in consultation with Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos.

Refund enquiries should be directed to Ticketmaster.