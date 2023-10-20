MotoGP riders raise fears over Phillip Island wind

Several MotoGP riders have raised concerns over Sunday’s Grand Prix with potentially dangerous winds predicted to hit Phillip Island.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s detailed forecast for the region has 57km/h winds sweeping the coast come race day.

Conditions are set to be at their very worst from mid- to late-afternoon, including when the race starts at 14:00 AEDT, and rain is still forecast.

The prediction is reminiscent of 2019 when Saturday’s FP4 was red-flagged before organisers postponed qualifying to the next morning.

Similar fears have cropped up this weekend with Repsol Honda Team rider Joan Mir stating that if the winds come as predicted, they won’t be able to get on track.

“For sure with that I think we can’t go out, no. I think everyone will agree with that. So we just have to wait, cross the fingers,” said Mir.

Miguel Oliveira, who was literally blown off the track in 2019, said, “Sunday looks from morning to afternoon really bad.

“Not because of the rain, in my opinion, but because of the wind.

“It could be a bit dangerous to ride, and I don’t know.

“We’ll take it day by day, and by Saturday come up with a back-up plan if Dorna sees it to be necessary.”

Pramac’s Johann Zarco has stated that MotoGP should look at hosting the Grand Prix on Saturday, rather than the Sprint, before the weather turns.

“We should have the long race on Saturday,” he told the media.

“That would maybe be the main idea. Instead of the sprint we do the long race. It won’t be easy to do a Saturday like this, but if we want to have points.”

Mir shared similar sentiments, stating that with the large unknown hovering over the weekend’s proceedings riders will have to make the most of any track time should sessions be cancelled.

“It is important to give the 100 percent every time we go out on track because if they cancel something or whatever, you are always there on a good position,” he explained.

“So, that is a little bit the thing to try to adapt quickly and to try to be faster straight away.”

Mir’s team-mate Marc Marquez is less concerned.

He has suggested that the high winds will disincentivise flat-out riding, and put the onus on his rivals to adjust to the prevailing conditions.

“Here is always windy,” said the Spaniard.

“Dangerous, no. I mean it’s dangerous if we have one wall too close. It’s dangerous if we have aquaplaning on the straight like the red flag in Motegi.

“But if it’s too windy, if it’s too dirty, the track will be slower, and then it’s not dangerous. So, the risk is about you.

“But for me, it’s okay.

“Of course, it’s more tricky when it’s windy. But it’s true that these bikes are more difficult because, with all the aerodynamics, we feel much more the wind, but it’s the actual MotoGP.”

There are currently provisions in place in the MotoGP regulations for the Phillip Island circuit due to the likelihood of extreme winds, with teams allowed to remove sidepods from bikes on the grounds of safety.

MotoGP’s first practice session of the weekend is set to take place at 10:45 local time/AEDT.