Miller: Easier than ever for Aussie talent to reach MotoGP

Jack Miller believes that young Australian talent now has a better chance than ever to follow in his footsteps thanks to the modern-day proliferation of MotoGP feeder series.

The Red Bull KTM rider is currently the only Australian in the premier class following the move of 2022 Moto2 champion Remy Gardner to World Superbikes this year.

However, the country which hosts Round 16 of the 2023 season this weekend at Phillip Island is set to have at least one full-time rider in each of the grand prix classes in 2024.

Senna Agius will finally have a seat of his own in Moto2, with the Husqvarna Intact team, after a string of injury replacement efforts and Jacob Roulstone has landed a berth at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

In doing so, Roulstone makes the step from Red Bull Rookies Cup and FIM JuniorGP, two competitions in what is now an extensive ladder system with tentacles stretching across the globe.

An Aussie might, for example, start out in FIM MiniGP, then Asia Talent Cup, one or more European championships, then the Moto3 World Championship and onwards.

It is programmes such as those, Miller reasons, which are making a difficult task somewhat easier for those from Down Under.

“It’s always been tough,” said the four-time grand prix winner.

“There’s always been a lack of Aussies, I guess you can say, but in the big scheme of things, I think we’ve always had more or less somebody there – some better than others.

“Myself, I mean, compared to the others,” he clarified, in a self-deprecating quip.

“It’s always the way,” continued Miller.

“It’s a long way away from anywhere else in the world and it is extra hard but there’s a lot of young talent with Senna and Joel [Kelso, current Moto3 rider] and Roulstone and a few others even – a Kiwi, as well, going well – so there’s a lot of talent coming through this side of the world.

“And I think now more than ever, it’s easier with the Asian Talent Cup and then of course the Rookies Cup and all of the programmes like that; even with this Ohvale Cup that they have going on now [FIM MiniGP in Australia].

“I think it’s made it all the more easier to get to Grand Prix. At the end of the day, it’s always very tough, but it’s easier now than it ever was.”

Practice at Phillip Island starts this morning, with the premier class on-track from 10:45 local time/AEDT.