Martin blitzes MotoGP FP1 at Phillip Island

By Ruth Lee

Friday 20th October, 2023 - 11:46am

Jorge Martin was fastest in Free Practice 1 for the Australian MotoGP. Image: Russell Colvin

MotoGP Championship contender Jorge Martin has blitzed Free Practice 1 for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

The Prima Pramac Racing rider held a 0.720s margin over rookie Augusto Fernández (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) at the end of the 45-minute session.

Martin came out of the blocks quick; he was the only one to dip below the 1:30s until the final time attack in the opening practice.

The only other rider to join the 29 club was Maverick Viñales on Aprilia machinery, who set a 1:29.777s before the chequered flag.

Current championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) finished the session 11th-fastest.

Bagnaia twice ran long into Turn 4, grabbing at his wrist seemingly having an issue with his gloves.

Marc Marquez was the first rider to bring out the yellows, with 15 minutes gone in the session.

The Honda Repsol rider lost the front end coming into Turn 10 and slid into the gravel.

The Spaniard returned to pit lane and returned to the track with under 20 minutes to go.

Yellows were shown again for Alex Rins, who also lost the front of his LCR Honda at Siberia just a short while later.

Earlier in the session, Luca Marini had a moment of his own coming through the final corner

Marini managed to save himself as the back slid out from the VR46 rider as he was entering the Gardner Straight.

Practice, which decides the start order for Qualifying 1, is later this afternoon with bikes back on track from 15:00 local time/AEDT.

Results: Free Practice 1

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/prev
1 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:29.039  
2 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 1:29.759 0.720/0.720
3 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:29.777 0.738/0.018
4 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.285 1.246/0.508
5 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:30.311 1.272/0.026
6 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:30.434 1.395/0.123
7 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:30.434 1.395
8 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.453 1.414/0.019
9 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.464 1.425/0.011
10 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.480 1.441/0.016
11 1 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.518 1.479/0.038
12 93 Marc MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:30.614 1.575/0.096
13 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 KTM 1:30.675 1.636/0.061
14 42 Alex RINS ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:30.678 1.639/0.003
15 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:30.753 1.714/0.075
16 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:30.819 1.780/0.066
17 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:30.834 1.795/0.015
18 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:30.858 1.819/0.024
19 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:30.940 1.901/0.082
20 36 Joan MIR ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:30.972 1.933/0.032
21 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:31.163 2.124/0.191
22 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:31.332 2.293/0.169

