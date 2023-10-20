Martin blitzes MotoGP FP1 at Phillip Island

MotoGP Championship contender Jorge Martin has blitzed Free Practice 1 for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

The Prima Pramac Racing rider held a 0.720s margin over rookie Augusto Fernández (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) at the end of the 45-minute session.

Martin came out of the blocks quick; he was the only one to dip below the 1:30s until the final time attack in the opening practice.

The only other rider to join the 29 club was Maverick Viñales on Aprilia machinery, who set a 1:29.777s before the chequered flag.

Current championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) finished the session 11th-fastest.

Bagnaia twice ran long into Turn 4, grabbing at his wrist seemingly having an issue with his gloves.

Marc Marquez was the first rider to bring out the yellows, with 15 minutes gone in the session.

The Honda Repsol rider lost the front end coming into Turn 10 and slid into the gravel.

The Spaniard returned to pit lane and returned to the track with under 20 minutes to go.

Yellows were shown again for Alex Rins, who also lost the front of his LCR Honda at Siberia just a short while later.

Earlier in the session, Luca Marini had a moment of his own coming through the final corner

Marini managed to save himself as the back slid out from the VR46 rider as he was entering the Gardner Straight.

Practice, which decides the start order for Qualifying 1, is later this afternoon with bikes back on track from 15:00 local time/AEDT.

Results: Free Practice 1