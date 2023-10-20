Geese cause red flag in Moto2 practice at Phillip Island

Moto2’s second practice session at Phillip Island was red-flagged when the Cape Barren Geese made an on-track appearance.

The geese strolled across the track at Siberia with riders having to make their way around the two birds.

Officials were quick to put a stop to the session with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Local wildlife making their way onto the circuit is not an uncommon occurrence at The Island, with multiple incidents in 2022 prompting riders to call for a review of the circuit’s fencing.

Fermín Aldeguer (Speed Up Racing) topped the time sheets at the close of FP2 with a 1:32.548s lap.

Championship leader (Red Bull KTM Ajo) Pedro Acosta crashed at Miller corner in the dying stages of the practice, ending his session.

Arón Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) fell at the same location just before the chequered flag, but finished second-fastest.

Moto2 are back in action at 09:25 local time/AEDT tomorrow.

Moments ago, just prior to MotoGP Practice, a hare was spotted bounding along the grass adjacent to Gardner Straight.