> News > Formula 1

GALLERY: F1 teams unveil US Grand Prix liveries

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 20th October, 2023 - 2:28pm

< Back

Three teams are sporting reworked liveries at this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull, Haas, and Williams have all tweaked their designs for the Circuit of The Americas event with plenty of stars and stripes on display.

On track action in Austin begins on Friday local time with opening practice, the only hit-out teams and drivers will have before qualifying later in the day.

Australian fans will be able to catch all the action from early Saturday morning.

How to watch: F1 United States Grand Prix

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
RP - Austin Livery - 54.jpg_20232010_12x8
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - United States Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Austin, USA
RP - Austin Livery - 52.jpg_20232010_12x8
RP - Austin Livery - 43.jpg_20232010_12x8

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]