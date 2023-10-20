Further Phillip Island MotoGP schedule changes not ruled out

Dorna’s Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta has not ruled out further changes to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix schedule amid torrid weather forecasts for Sunday.

Officials confirmed earlier this afternoon that the Phillip Island Grand Prix and Sprint races would switch times to allow for the best chance to hold the 27-lap feature encounter this weekend.

However, with extreme winds forecast for Sunday, officials have acknowledged that the priority will be ensuring the Sprint race will be run, which may be at the expense of Moto3 and Moto2.

“Obviously, we will react to the forecast for Sunday, we will try to complete the full schedule, which has now been published, with the Warm Up, with a parade lap for the fans – all the content that we had planned – Moto3, Moto2, and then the Sprint race for Sunday if the weather permits. If we have to stop, we will stop as we always do for safety conditions,” said Ezpeleta in a special media conference.

The detailed forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology has winds easing slightly just before the start of the Moto3 race at 11:00 local time/AEDT.

Concerningly, the worst conditions of the day are expected to hit the Island at the start of the rescheduled Sprint race at 14:00.

“MotoGP class is the priority for us,” confirmed Ezpeleta.

“How the schedule is for Sunday, will probably give us some of the lessons learned during the day, because MotoGP will go out but at the beginning of the day [for Warm Up].”

Ezpeleta did note that because the lower classes have fewer aerodynamic appendages, the wind may not affect them as much as MotoGP.

“We probably think that MotoGP is more subject to the conditions of wind than Moto2 and Moto3 probably are, because of their aero body,” he added.

“So, the MotoGP class is probably most sensitive, but they will have a Warm Up session in the morning.”

Race officials will re-evaluate the conditions from the feedback of earlier sessions, and make changes if required.

“Warm up is a good indication for us and then we’ll judge also about the schedule from Moto2, Moto3,” said Ezpeleta.

“Obviously, MotoGP class is our priority. In the past, some of the conditions have been okay for one class and not for the other, so that’s also something to take into consideration.

“But, if we need to make changes, we will.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the Australian Grand Prix Corporation advises, “AGPC management is now in the process of considering the impact of these [schedule] changes and appropriate updates will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Riders are due back on track tomorrow from 08:40 in Moto3, with MotoGP kicking off at 10:10.

CLICK HERE for the full updated MotoGP schedule for Phillip Island