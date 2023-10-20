F1 drivers’ shock after hearing about million euros fine

F1 drivers were left stunned upon hearing they now face the prospect of a one million euros fine for potential infringements.

Following a meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Geneva, the body has confirmed an increase in its maximum fine by 300 percent after recognising the punishment in the International Sporting Code had remained dormant for many years.

A statement from the WMSC read: “The ISC had previously determined that the maximum fine amount that the stewards can impose is 250,000 euros.

“This amount has not been reviewed, nor amended, for at least the last 12 years and does not reflect the current needs of motor sport.

“The World Council, therefore, approved an update to this maximum limit in certain championships as follows: FIA Formula 1 world championship – 1,000,000 euros; all other FIA world championships – 750,000 euros; all other FIA championships, cups, trophies, challenges, or series – 500,000 euros.”

The staggering sum of money is naturally at the extreme end of the FIA’s punishment options, and it would take a severe infringement for the governing body to impose such a penalty.

Upon hearing of the increase, many of whom only learned of the change when asked by the press, most were staggered.

“It’s a huge amount of money,” said Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

“I have no idea about what deserves a €1 million penalty, but it’s more than… I mean, some drivers are making less than that.”

Leclerc wasn’t alone, with world champion-elect Max Verstappen also voicing his concerns – the Dutchman having copped a €50,000 fine in Brazil in 2021 after touching Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 car.

“Well, if touching a rear wing is €50k, then I would like to know what €1 million is – then maybe we can sponsor also the bottles of wine.”

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, who is estimated to be on $5 million this season, was equalled surprised.

“I don’t know what it is to be €1 million, but that sounds ridiculous,” the Dane opined.

“I mean, Charles can give his watch, but I would disappear, never to be found again.”

Part of the FIA’s motivation to make the increase is the disparity that existed between the value of the fines and the earning strength of some of the sport’s biggest names.

Hamilton copped a €50,000 fine, half of which was suspended, for crossing the track in Qatar, a comparatively minuscule amount for a driver Forbes has estimated to be bringing in $65 million this year.

There was also a concern that the fine didn’t send the right message with regards to how serious the FIA considered safety issues such as crossing a live track.

While the seven-time world champion accepted fault for the Qatar incident, he suggested he’d only be prepared to pay such significant amounts of money should be put towards furthering the sport.

“When it comes to things like this, we really need to be thinking [about] the message that that sends out to those that are watching,” Hamilton said.

“If they are going to be fining €1 million, let’s make sure that 100 percent of that goes to a cause.

“There’s a lot of money in this whole industry and there’s a lot more that we need to do in terms of creating better accessibility, better diversity, more opportunities for people who don’t wouldn’t normally have a chance to get into a sport like this – So many causes around the world.

“That’s the only way they’ll get that million from me.”