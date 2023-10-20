BREAKING: Weather forces MotoGP to move GP race to Saturday

The feature MotoGP race will be held tomorrow at Phillip Island due to an adverse weather forecast for Sunday.

The Sprint, which was to have been held on Saturday afternoon at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, will instead be held on Sunday.

A statement released by MotoGP has advised, “Due to inclement weather forecast for Sunday the 22nd of October, the schedule for the MotoGP Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix has been updated.

“This decision has been taken proactively in order to guarantee the best and safest possible show for all competitors and fans attending Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit this weekend.

“The MotoGP Grand Prix race will now take place on Saturday the 21st of October at 15:10 local time (GMT +11).

“The Tissot Sprint is now scheduled to begin at 14:00 on Sunday the 22nd of October, weather permitting.”

Winds upwards of 50km/h had been forecast for Sunday afternoon, as well as rain, with a number of riders stating on set-up day that it would not be possible to hold a race under those conditions.

The weather was relatively benign today, with warm temperatures for Free Practice 1 before cloud came over Phillip Island during the second MotoGP session of the day, ‘Practice’, which decides who goes directly into Qualifying 2 and who must try and fight their way out of Qualifying 1.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing finished one-two in Practice, Brad Binder beating Jack Miller to top spot by 0.148s, while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia failed to make the top 10 and hence is going into Q1 on his factory Ducati.

MotoGP Free Practice 2 starts tomorrow at 10:10 local time/AEDT, leading directly into Q1 and Q2.