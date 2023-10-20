Latvia and Poland added to 2024 WRC calendar

The 13 countries the World Rally Championship will visit during the course of next season have been revealed in full following the October meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The calendar for 2024 was voted on and ratified by Council members who met in Geneva on Thursday, with Championship bosses claiming the addition of new rounds “propels us into an exciting future”.

In its 52nd year, crews and teams involved in rallying’s top-flight will visit Europe, South America, the Far East, and Africa, with Rallye Monte-Carlo getting proceedings underway from January 25-28.

As with this year, the iconic event is followed by Rally Sweden before the first key itinerary change, namely Safari Rally Kenya being brought forward by three months to a Spring slot. This decision could be significant as it will coincide with the beginning of Naivasha’s rainy season.

Croatia Rally – the first pure asphalt fixture – retains its April date, whilst gravel classics Rally de Portugal and Rally Italia Sardegna take place as before in mid and late May respectively.

Returning to the World Rally Championship for the first time since 2017 is Rally Poland, with former FIA European Rally Championship event Rally Latvia being promoted to the competition for the first time.

Rally Finland, the fastest rally on the planet and a mecca for motorsport fans is up next before the fast and flowing stages make way for the rougher, rock-strewn roads of the Acropolis Rally Greece in September, followed by another gravel event in Chile.

The penultimate round of the Central European Rally takes in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Germany before the mixed-surface series concludes with Rally Japan in late November.

WRC promoter managing director Jona Siebel said: “We are eagerly anticipating another action-packed season in 2024 with a calendar that not only celebrates our esteemed traditions but also propels us into an exciting future.

“Our return to Poland and our debut in Latvia underscore our commitment to delivering a fresh and exciting WRC experience for fans and competitors alike.”

Every round of the 2024 World Rally Championship season will be broadcast live on the sport’s new platform, Rally.TV, as well as via traditional broadcast partners.

2023 World Rally Championship Calendar