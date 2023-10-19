Supercars to trial ‘Full Course Yellow’ at GC500

Supercars will trial a Full Course Yellow (FCY) system at next weekend’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The initiative follows an attempt to trial a similar Safety Car limiter during practice at June’s Hidden Valley event, which instead resulted in a glitch for Shane van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro.

While that system was a means of bringing cars down to a slower speed within seconds of a Safety Car being called, rather than treating the yellows as so-called ‘catch-up flags’, the FCY is a Virtual Safety Car by another name.

The FCY will be trialled in a ‘Procedure Test’ which will be held immediately after each of Friday’s two practice sessions, and also earlier that morning in a 10-minute period of time allocated for selected cars before track activity kicks off in earnest.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

The system is understood to be the same as that which was announced in August for next year’s Bathurst 12 Hour, an event run by Supercars.

When an FCY is declared, cars will have to slow down to 80km/h or less within 15 seconds and activate a speed limiter.

Normal Safety Cars rules then apply, with the pits to remain open and overtaking forbidden, save for exceptional circumstances.

If the Race Director sees fit, the Safety Car will be deployed, and drivers may be allowed to switch off their limiters such that they can catch the train.