Supercars stop traffic on the Gold Coast

Four Supercars stopped traffic on the Gold Coast today as part of a spectacular bridge stunt.

The celebrate the upcoming Gold Coast 500, the Sundale Bridge was shut down for a special demonstration featuring the four Queensland-based teams.

Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing), Broc Feeney (Triple Eight Race Engineering), James Golding (PremiAir Racing) and Jack Le Brocq (Matt Stone Racing) all let rip on the closed section of the Gold Coast Highway.

The Sundale Bridge stunt was welcomed by Queensland’s Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe as a taste of what’s the come next week.

“The Gold Coast always lights up when the Supercars roll into town for what is the ultimate party round of the championship series,” he said.

“More than 200,000 motorsport fans are expected to snake around Australia’s most picturesque racetrack across the weekend, which will generate around $55 million for the local visitor economy.

“Twenty thousand fans will travel from out of town and interstate, with many staying on to explore all this magnificent region has to offer.”

Track action for the Gold Coast 500 kicks off next Friday.