Supercars not giving up on Newcastle 500

Supercars says it remains committed to racing in Newcastle despite today’s confirmation that the Newcastle 500 won’t go ahead next year.

After months of speculation over the future of the Newcastle event, the saga reached a conclusion of sorts today when city mayor Nuatali Nelmes confirmed the race won’t go ahead next year.

That means Supercars will need to revert to a Plan B to open the 2024 season, which is expected to be a Bathurst double-header alongside the Bathurst 12 Hour.

However, the series is not closing the door on Newcastle entirely with talks already underway about a new deal in the future.

“Supercars held productive discussions with Newcastle City Council earlier this week, regarding the future of the event,” said a Supercars spokesperson.

“As part of that discussion, it was mentioned that in the event Newcastle cannot proceed in 2024, alternative options have been explored.

“We express our gratitude to the NSW Government for their continuous support and understanding.

“Supercars would like to confirm its commitment to racing in Newcastle in the future, and conversations in that regard are already underway.

“Regarding the 2024 season opening event, Supercars will provide information when all details are confirmed.

“The New South Wales government has made its support of the Newcastle race clear, premier Chris Minns yesterday slamming the Newcastle council for not accepting a one-year funding deal that was on the table.

That provides hope that a new longer-term deal between Supercars, the state government and the council is a realistic prospect.