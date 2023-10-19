Supercars assessing Ford parity proposal

Ford’s latest round of proposed aero and engine parity changes are currently in the hands of Supercars.

Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing submitted a fresh proposal to Supercars on Monday following the official parity trigger at the Bathurst 1000.

Rather than a resubmission of the controversial pre-Bathurst proposal, which was ultimately rejected, this is a new submission that includes data collected from both the Sandown and Bathurst races.

The proposed aero updates are still the same as what was on the table before Bathurst, with changes at both ends of the Mustang.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Changes to the front bar include an insert for the fog light dimples to make them more shallow as well as changes for the leading edge of the wheel arch.

At the back the plan is to reposition the rear wing to its original pre-Townsville position (25 millimetres upwards and 25 millimetres backwards).

It would also feature a wider element without a gurney flap.

The updated aero is expected to be somewhat of a formality for the Gold Coast, given the pre-Bathurst reaction was based more on regulations, and the requirement for approval from the GM teams, than the changes themselves.

Less clear is whether changes to the Ford engine package included in the proposal will be approved for the Surfers Paradise event.

Speedcafe understands that software changes to the 5.4-litre Ford V8 have been tabled based on data that came out of the Bathurst 1000.

However, with transient dyno work and torque sensors still not in play, it could be that any significant engine changes struggle for approval.

This parity submission will be the last for the season, before cars are shipped to the USA for off-season wind tunnel testing.