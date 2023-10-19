Phillip Island MotoGP track changes break cover

A host of new safety upgrades are in place at Phillip Island for this weekend’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

While some of the work had already been completed ahead of the SpeedSeries event, more has taken place since then.

A catch fence now lines the final corners, behind an expanded gravel trap, as part of a new barrier installation.

Asphalt and gravel run-off areas have been enlarged around the circuit, including the exit of Doohan Corner (Turn 1) into the entry of Southern Loop.

For the first time at a MotoGP event, a barrier now runs across the infield inside Southern Loop, preventing riders from re-entering the circuit in a dangerous fashion if they do tumble off at the first corner.

The changes have been made as a result of the assessment undertaken by the FIM after the 2022 event, an Australian Grand Prix Corporation spokesperson has advised.

Track action starts tomorrow morning with Moto3 Practice 1, while the MotoGP field hits the track for the first time at 10:45 local time/AEDT.