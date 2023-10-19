Miller on verge of breakthrough at home MotoGP round

Jack Miller believes that he is on the verge of a breakthrough result coming to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix with recent KTM upgrades.

Since receiving the carbon fibre RC16 chassis two rounds ago in Motegi, Miller has finished inside the top 10 in both grand prix Races and both Sprints.

Asked if he feels he is knocking on the door of a big result this weekend at Phillip Island, he replied, “Definitely”.

“Already at Motegi, we had great pace in the Sprint race in the dry,” added Miller.

“And then of course with the race in the wet being cut short, I felt that I had more left to give in that race.

“And then Indonesia was probably our best showing this year in terms of low-grip tracks, so I’m feeling quietly confident for the weekend.

“But, there’s a lot of fast guys on the grid, a lot of fast bikes. So we’ll try our best to match these boys.”

The Townsville-born rider believes that the performances of the new chassis in both the low- and high-grip environments of the Japanese and Indonesian Grand Prix bodes well.

“I think the upgrades that we’ve had have been very beneficial,” said the four-time Grand Prix-winning rider.

“The grip level In Motegi is extremely high. And the grip level in Indo wasn’t extremely high. So we had a great feeling in both those conditions.

“And generally here in Phillip Island the grip level is really high. So I’m looking forward to having that and the way that the bike reacts in these really fast change of directions should be really good.”

Miller has not seen a podium on either Saturday or Sunday in the last eight MotoGP rounds.

He does have one premier class podium on home soil to his name, finishing third in 2019, but was taken out of last year’s Australian GP by Alex Marquez at the corner which now bears the Queenslander’s name.

MotoGP action will get underway at the Victorian circuit this weekend with Free Practice 1 at 10:45 local time/AEDT on Friday.