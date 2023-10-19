> News > Bikes

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

By Steve Neumann

Thursday 19th October, 2023 - 5:30pm

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 16 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria on October 19 – 22.

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

